JPD: Man shot, killed in his vehicle on Trinity St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a man was shot multiple times in Jackson on Tuesday night.
The incident happened on Trinity St. just before 8:30 p.m.
Police say the man was in his vehicle when multiple shots were fired at him. They say the man was transported to an area hospital but later died from his injuries
The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Dontrez Stigger.
There are no suspects or motives known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 601-355-TIPS(8477
