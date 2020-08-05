Hinds County School District delays school reopening for one week

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School District has decided to delay its reopening for all students in grades PreK-12th until Monday, August 17.
The original reopening date was August 10; however, that changed after Governor Tate Reeves’ Executive Order on Tuesday.
The district plans for schools to reopen with students following their schedule of choice which includes:
- Every student in pre-K through eighth grade who chose a TRADITIONAL schedule will report to their assigned campus.
- Every student in pre-K through eighth grade who chose a VIRTUAL schedule will log into their classes and begin their synchronous virtual learning.
- All high school students who selected a HYBRID schedule will report to their assigned campus if it is their in-person day. Any hybrid student who is virtual on August 17, 2020, will complete their asynchronous assignments online.
- All high school students who selected a VIRTUAL schedule will log into their classes if it is their synchronous learning day. Any virtual student who is asynchronous on August 17, 2020, will complete their asynchronous assignments.
HSCD says all district schools will tentatively reopen on Monday, August 17, with several safety measures in place to protect the health of students, faculty, and staff members.
