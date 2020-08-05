First Alert Forecast: tolerable humidity for early August continues

WEDNESDAY: Skies will remain mostly clear in the wake of the front slipping southward. Humidity level will remain in check for early August standards as highs creep into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few pop-up showers or storms can’t be ruled out, though many will remain dry and quiet. Expect another clear night as lows drop into the 60s.
THURSDAY: A touch warmer as an upper ridge of pressure begins to nudge its way into the area. Expect mostly sunny skies; a stray storm risk and temperatures returning to the lower 90s by the afternoon hours; falling back to near 70° overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will generally hold firm over the region through the next several days. But, as the ridge begins to offer up moisture return off the Gulf of Mexico, expect, not only an increase in temperatures, but an increase in humidity as well. By the weekend, highs will manage the lower to middle 90s amid a mostly to partly sunny skies and a few pop-up downpours. Better rain chances emerge again by mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
