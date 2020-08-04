Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 93 degrees today after a morning low temperature of 70. The average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Expect calm wind tonight and northerly at 5mph. A weak front is moving through the area right now, with minimal moisture, lower humidity and only a slight drop in the temperature by a degree or two. This will allow lows to drop into the upper 60s in the morning, and maybe for the next couple of mornings. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine and relatively low humidity for this time of year. Expect sunny skies and highs to reach the lower and middle 90s by this weekend and much of next week. The high humidity will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees in the daytime. There will also be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings, including this weekend. Isaias is continuing to weaken as it moves northward into Canada. It has caused extensive power outages to much of the eastern United States with storms and rain. There are no other threats in the tropics right now. Sunrise is 6:18am and the sunset is 7:54pm this time of year.