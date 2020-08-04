Mother, daughter reported missing in Vicksburg; Last seen in gray Pontiac

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter have been reported missing.
Erica and Amerykah Adams were last seen Saturday, August 1, around 11 p.m. leaving Bluecreek Drive in a gray 2006 Pontiac G6 with a black left rear quarter panel. There was no tag on the vehicle.
Anyone who has any information about Erica or Amerykah, or knows where they may be, is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.