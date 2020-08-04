Mississippi health officer issues immediate stay-at-home order for COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19 must immediately isolate at home, according to an order just issued by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. The order is statewide and effective immediately.
“We have a lot of COVID activity throughout the state right now, so it is absolutely critical that anyone infected with COVID-19, and not hospitalized, must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 14 days from onset of illness (or from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic),” Dobbs explained Tuesday.
Failure or refusal to obey the lawful order is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500.00 (41-3-59) or imprisonment for six months or both. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.00 or imprisonment for up to five years or both (41-23-2).
- Anyone infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts.
- No visitors should be allowed in the home.
- Stay in a specific room away from others in your home.
- Use a separate bathroom if available.
- If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a facemask.
Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html for more guidance on preventing transmission in the home.
