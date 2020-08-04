At least 85 Vermont inmates in Mississippi prison infected

TALLAHATCHIE CO., Miss. (AP) - At least 85 Vermont inmates housed in a Mississippi prison have been infected with the coronavirus with 90 more tests pending in what the head of the Vermont Corrections Department is calling a “very serious situation.”
Vermont has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the country and has been largely able to control outbreaks in its own prisons. It houses 219 inmates at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, because of a lack of capacity in its own prisons.
Inmate advocates say the infections in Mississippi are predictable and could have been prevented. After six inmates returning to Vermont from Mississippi tested positive recently, the Vermont Corrections Department ordered that the remaining Vermont inmates held there be tested.