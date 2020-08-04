Fisherman snags massive 81 pound catfish in Vicksburg lake

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - “The catfish instantly hammered my hand as soon as I reached into the box,” said Fishermen Dalton Scott. “Her mouth went all the way up to my elbow, and she began to thrash around.”
Scott is one of the men responsible for catching a massive 81.2 pound catfish at Arkabutla Lake in Vicksburg.
A catfish grabbling guide service called Southern Boyz Grabbling caught the near-record fish in mid-July. At 54.5 inches long with a 36.5 inch girth, the catfish was just 8.3 pounds shy of the current state record.
Fishermen Dalton Scott, Josh Bennett and Jacob Bennett were guiding a client through her first grabbling experience at the time.
Scott’s client then retrieved the fish from the box and brought it to the surface. The group opted to swim the catfish to shore rather than risk losing it in an attempt to maneuver it into the boat.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District explains that the sport of hand grabbing catfish, sometimes called noodling or grabbling, has existed for decades. Anglers supplement the lake’s natural structures by building weighted wooden boxes to attract and hold nesting fish.
Catfish strike at moving objects near their nesting site, and hand grabbers take advantage of this behavior by using their hands as bait.
Anglers can catch many fish from the same spot in a given season as catfish move in and out of nesting sites while they spawn.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.