First Alert Forecast: seasonable to a return of the summery steam this week

TUESDAY: Amid drier air moving into the region, expect a bright day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances will remain near a minimum, though a few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out. Clear skies and calm winds overnight will allow for temperatures to drop into the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Skies will remain mostly clear in the wake of the front slipping southward. Humidity level will remain in check for early August standards as highs creep into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Expect another clear night as lows drop into the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will generally hold firm over the region through the week ahead, featuring highs near normal Wednesday and Thursday, trending warmer as moisture begins to return by the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will remain at a minimum through much of the next 7 days.
TROPICS: Isaías has made landfall in North Carolina late Monday night – and is now racing northward through toward the mid-Atlantic, quickly making it into New England by later tonight with heavy rain and gusty winds. The other wave, south/east of Isaías, still has a ‘lowered’ chance for development through mid-week.
