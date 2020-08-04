Couple charged in murder of Willie Jones back in Mississippi, denied bond

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River County couple accused in the murder of 28-year-old Willie Jones is back in Mississippi after being extradited from Colorado.
Dustin and Erica Gray arrived Sunday by private plane in Pearl River County. Walking off the aircraft, the couple wore striped jumpsuits and face masks. According to the Picayune Item, they flipped off cameras as they were escorted by investigators.
Dustin Gray and his wife Erica were arrested in Colorado on July 15 on old warrants and named as persons of interest in the death of Willie Jones. After Jones’ body was found, Dustin was charged with first-degree murder in his death and Erica was charged with accessory after the fact.
The couple had an initial appearance Monday in Pearl River County Justice Court, where Judge Donald Fail denied bond to both of them.
In addition to Dustin Gray, 18-year-old Austin Brookshire is also charged with Jones’ murder, and an unidentified minor is charged with accessory after the fact.
Jones was reported missing July 6. His body was found on July 17.
Investigators say sometime during an eight-hour window on July 6-7, Dustin Gray and Brookshire shot Jones multiple times in the chest.
In an affidavit filed July 22, investigators said Dustin Gray admitted that he and Brookshire shot Jones and told police where to find the body on a hunting property off Texas Flat Road.
Other details revealed in that affidavit include statements from a car detail business who said they denied Dustin Gray service due to what appeared to be bloodstains in his vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.