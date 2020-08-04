Columbia police arrest 7 in child exploitation, human trafficking sting

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department arrested seven people and are investigating others after a weekend child exploitation and human trafficking operation.
Operation Dollhouse was conducted Friday by the CPD’s Major Crimes Division and Crime Suppression Team after weeks of preparation and partnerships with multiple non-government organizations that provided logistics, victim services, a state-of-the-art command center, surveillance, subject matter experts and evidence retrieval.
The operation began by targeting individuals with the intent to meet children for sexual purposes. According to CPD, four people were arrested during this phase and multiple other are under further investigation with charges pending.
The operation then shifted to human trafficking where police focused on prostitution procurement and rescuing girls from forced prostitution. Police said three people were arrested during this phase.
The following individuals were charged with felonies in the investigation:
- Kendrick Latiker, 24, of Kosciusko, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and disseminating sexually oriented materials to persons under 18. He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $71,000 bond.
- Justin Cuccia, 26, of Independence, Louisiana, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and is being held at the Marion County Jail with a $70,000 cash bond.
- Ledarius Myers, 22, of Brandon, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and disseminating sexually oriented materials to a person under 18. He is being held at the Marion County Jail with a $36,000 bond.
- Xavier Alexander Dudley Weston, 30, of Jackson, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and is being held at the Marion County Jail with a $35,000 Bond
Three other men were charged with misdemeanor procuring prosecution and released after being issued a citation, pending a municipal trial.
Non-government organizations involved in the operation are FREE International, KlaasKids, Called 2 Rescue, Anonymity Rescue Ministries, Raven Cell and Nissi Worldwide.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.