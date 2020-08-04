Alcorn State moves to online learning after petition

LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State University is shifting their plans to begin the school year.
The school originally planned to open fully in-person. The move made many students upset, with thousands signing an online petition to move to virtual learning.
The school’s new adjusted plan calls for three weeks of online learning to begin the fall semester on August 17.
In-person learning is pushed back to September 9. Classes will be reduced in size to allow for social distancing, while other classes will be completely online.
