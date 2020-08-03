Yatcey Estell, 36

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yatcey Estell, a 36-year-old man, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a shooting that morning, according to Jackson police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at a home in the 3500 block of Sunset Drive.
Investigators believe a fight between Estell and happened erupted after a separate disagreement between two neighbors.
At some point, the gunman shot Estell.
Estell died from his injuries after being taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Holmes said investigators are following up with information related to a possible suspect.
