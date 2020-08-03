Vigil held for woman killed in traffic on busy interstate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family and friends gathered to remember a young woman whose life came to a tragic end on a busy interstate last week.
With balloons and candles in hand, they gathered at Westside Community Park across the street from a Peach Street church. After song and prayer, the balloons were released in Ashlee Sims’ memory.
She had been live streaming on Facebook when her phone flew out of a car window.
Sims got out into traffic on I-55 to pick it up when she was struck and killed.
Her mother, Sheila Sims said, ”It’s really a hurtful feeling to lose a child due to that accident and we’re just hurting right now and I just want everybody to keep my family and myself and her kids in y’all prayers.”
Her aunt, Theresa Houston said, ”This is hard on me and my family. We just over; ain’t even got over the death of my son almost two-and-a-half years ago and, they just buried her ex-husband 5 months ago. So, this is hard for me and my family and I saw her husband pass.”
Ashlee Sims, 26, is survived by her two young children.
