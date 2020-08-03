Trustmark donates $500,000 to Children’s of Mississippi

“The hospital will have a new imaging center specifically for children, with special machines that for example, look like a spaceship or pirate ship that children don’t have to get sedation to get an MRI,” Taylor said. “We’ll have a new cardiac ICU-so 32 new beds for pediatric ICU, two complete floors of beds for the neonatal intensive care unit. So, that would be another 92 beds specifically for newborns. We also have a huge ambulatory care center for sub-specialty care, so children can come here and get all their care in one spot and not have to move around to multiple locations.”