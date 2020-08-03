Teens rewarded after returning lost wallet full of cash to Vicksburg lawyer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You have probably heard the common phrase “honesty is the best policy.”
That rings true for two Vicksburg teenagers who returned a lost wallet with hundreds in cash and credit cards to a local attorney and state flag commission member.
Monday, the City of Vicksburg recognized them for their good deed.
“On Tuesday, I had lost my wallet. I checked my car, my house and office and couldn’t find it and I thought it was lost.”
Attorney and state flag redesign commission member Mack Varner was all smiles as he greeted Duane Williams and Tywon Lloyd for the first time since they returned his wallet that was lost in Vicksburg.
"I seen the cash and was like this is a lot of money," said Duane Williams.
Williams and Lloyd recall looking in the wallet to find $500 and several credit cards.
"My grandmother called me outside and said she found the wallet and I looked in it and I saw his license and it said he was a lawyer. I also saw his business card and I said let me look up the address," said Williams.
The two dropped off the wallet at Varner's office the next day.
"My office contacted me and said the two men walked in with my wallet fully intact with money I had in it, the credit cards and everything. I said get their name and number because I am going to call them up and thank them," said Varner.
Monday, the city recognized the teenagers and gave them a special certificate of appreciation.
"We appreciate so much that we do have good young men out there," said Alderman Michael Mayfield.
Varner and Mayor George Flaggs also surprised them with a cash reward for turning in the wallet.
“He gave them $100, so I gave them $50 too and that’s because I want to mentor these kids to understand honesty is a virtue,” said Flaggs.
"I feel blessed because I feel like God had a plan when we returned the wallet," said Tywon Lloyd.
“It is always good to do the right thing and you may get something good back in return,” said Williams
