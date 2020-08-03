State Health Officer: ‘I think it’s a good idea to delay school’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says he believes school should not reopen this month.
Dobbs spoke about the possibility of reopening schools in a Facebook Live discussion Friday.
He says his opinion has changed from before when he thought it would be OK to open in August. With newer data, he says it’s risky.
Dobbs says its’s a good idea to “dip the toes in the water,” with delaying in-person learning until at least September and offering virtual learning until then.
“I think it’s a good idea to delay school,” he said. “There’s nothing special about August.”
Dobbs and Dr. Paul Byers say some schools will use a threshold of 5% positive testing to decide when to close down in-person learning, but Dobbs wondered if that was too high.
“I think that threshold should be significantly lower than that, but it should also be more nuanced,” he said.
Dobbs also said they will require every student learning in person to wear a mask.
He said he’s spoken to the superintendent of Corinth School District, which had a positive test in its first week back, on how things are running there.
