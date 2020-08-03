Sheriff: Man fatally stabbed by mother in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a 31-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday.
According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home on Ovett Petal Road.
“It was a mother, son incident that is still under investigation,” Berlin said.
Berlin said the son was stabbed in the chest area and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jones County Coroner’s Office.
“The suspect was taken into custody and transported to give a statement on the incident that happened on Ovett Petal Road,” Berlin said. “I’m not going to release any information on any names right now because it’s still a current investigation.”
Berlin said so far no charges have been filed against the mother.
“We are diligently working the investigation further to determine the outcome,” Berlin said. “This is a domestic relation. It’s not going to have any effect on any of the neighbors or anything like that.”
