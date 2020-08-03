N.C. church shows appreciation for law enforcement, says ‘All Lives Matter'

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the past several months, there has been a national dispute among civilians and law enforcement officers.
The outrage was sparked when George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two Black unarmed citizens, were killed at the hands of police officers.
Protesters, along with the “Black Lives Matter,” movement have made pleas of cities across the country to “Defund the Police,” after several other Black Americans over the years were killed while in police custody.
Tim Jones, the pastor at Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis, says that police officers are given an unfair rap.
That’s why his church hosted a “Blue Lives Matter” event Sunday afternoon that shows support for law enforcement officers.
Nearly 100 guests showed up, and a group of “Watchmen” made sure there was no trouble.
“I wanted them to know that there are people out there that love them and support them, and it starts right here in our church,” Jones said. “It was important for us to show that we love them and that we appreciate them.”
The sign outside of the church read – “All Lives Matter! Blue, Black and White.”
There was a blue police flag flying inside and outside of the church.
Shirts were sold that say, “Defend the Police,” rather than “Defund the Police.”
“There is no better timing than right now, especially with the ‘Defund the Police” movement going on,” Jones said. “Obviously, our church stands against that. We absolutely believe in law enforcement.”
Jones said the message behind his sign is that every person matters, no matter the color of their skin.
He said the church condemns the actions of the officers who killed unarmed Black people in the streets, but also that those are a minute portion of officers.
“We look around the country and see all of this going on right now,” Jones said. “So, it is imperative for us to come together, and I do want people to understand the isolated incidents that have taken place around the country, we stand with the families. The officers who stepped outside of the law and were responsible for these horrible incidents, we absolutely condemn them.”
Jones said the church has received negativity for the “All Lives Matter” sign outside.
The church isn’t afraid to share its thoughts.
Last year, the sign said, “”TRYING 2 IMPEACH JESUS TOO! WONT HAPPEN EITHER!”
Back in 2016, the sign read “WE ARE VOTING, AND NOT FOR HILLARY!” Then, in 2018, another message was put up asking for prayers for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his family.
“This church here, we stand on the truth. We are not going to be bullied or strong-armed, and we aren’t trying to be controversial,” Jones said. “What we are trying to do is get a message out that there are people, there are patriots, who love this country, support law enforcement, our military, the conservative values in this country.”
