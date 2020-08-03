Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may be the first full week of August, but we are looking at slightly cooler and less humid weather for a change. A cool front pushed through and while there may be a brief shower this evening, expect several days ahead of dry weather. In fact, lower humidity will also allow temperatures to fall into the upper 60s each morning this week and highs struggle to get back to 90 until about Friday. Reality sets back in this weekend with more humid weather, possible afternoon and evening showers, morning lows in the 70s and highs in the lower and middle 90s. The tropics looks quiet around here, but Tropical Storm Isaias is going to make landfall in the Carolinas tonight, before skirting up the eastern seaboard this week. Some 100 million people may be impacted in some way by this storm. Around here, west wind at 5mph or less tonight and northwest at the same speed Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:17am and the sunset is 7:55pm.