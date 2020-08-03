MEMA launches COVID-19 relief program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency opens its COVID-19 relief program Monday, with millions of dollars in financial relief on its way across the state.
State leaders say cities and counties can start applying for assistance.
Last month, Governor Tate Reeves announced the launch of a new program that will help areas of the state with COVID-19-related expenses.
Even though counties are eligible for federal funding, not all of their expenses are covered. Through this program, they can now receive funding to cover those needs.
State lawmakers allocated $70 million to MEMA from the federal CARES Act for the program. MEMA must start making disbursements by August 15.
Click here for more information on the program.
