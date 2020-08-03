Mayor Lumumba says Jackson in ‘dire’ state due to rising COVID cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the capital city.
He said he feared this would happen, because he feels the decision based on re-opening was made with political pressure.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the situation is dire.
During an interview on MSNBC, this weekend he spoke about how he feels Governor Tate Reeves opened the state too early and now we’re paying for it.
Mayor Lumumba said, ”I thought that decision was not based on the data. It was based on political pressure, and now the very thing we feared is taking place. The City of Jackson had been doing a relatively successful job of maintaining a low infection rate for cities of comparable size. The city itself had a very aggressive stance.”
In the downtown Jackson restaurant district there was only a fraction of usual customers.
Businesses like Kiefer's usually have a line out the door during the lunch hour.
John Woodward Manager of Keifer’s downtown restaurant said, ”Business up until July 4th was 70 percent of normal, since then we’ve trickled down to about 50 percent so were just trying to hang in.”
Next door at Basil’s, their customer base reduced to almost 35 percent.
The decision to reopen, their only option to keep their businesses and workers afloat during the pandemic, which is also have a dire impact on their bottom line.
Mayor Lumumba has not made any remarks about rolling back COVID-19 restrictions in the city.
