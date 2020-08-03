Man arrested, accused of killing mother, sister

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
The shooting happened at a home on David Drive near 11 p.m.
Officers arrived to find 59-year-old Bobbie Bright and 32-year-old M’Tisha Jackson, a mother and daughter, shot and killed.
Markeith Jackson, the son of Bright and brother of Jackson, was taken into custody at the scene.
Jackson is charged with murder. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
