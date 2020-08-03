JPS: Laptop giveaway posts are not sponsored by district

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District is warning parents about a post circulating on social media that claims to be a free laptop giveaway.
JPS said that the initiative is not sponsored by the school district and they are cautioning parents about giving away sensitive information online.
“We caution all JPS families about providing the sensitive information being asked for in this post. In fact, we suggest you never send this kind of information via email to a generic, unofficial account. We have other ways of capturing this information more securely.”
The Jackson Public School District will be starting the school year with a fully virtual schedule. They are working on a plan to make sure that all of their students have the tools they need, including laptops, before classes begin.
To receive a device you must register your child for school.
Click here for more information on their Virtual Learning Instructional plan and to register your child for school.
