Husband and wife arrested in death of Warren Co. man found shot to death in his home

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A husband and wife have been arrested in the death of a Warren County man found shot to death in his home at the beginning of July.
On July 29, deputies arrested Leslie Ann Harrison, 37, for accessory before the fact to murder. Two days later deputies arrested her husband Calvin Randall Harrison, 44, and charged him with murder.
On July 9, friends of Gary “Cowboy” McAlpin found him deceased in his home on Jeff David Road. The friends soon flagged down a deputy who went into the mobile home and found McAplin dead from a gunshot wound.
Deputies also recovered a .22 rifle in a creek several miles from the crime scene on July 30, which is believed to be the murder weapon.
Leslie Ann Harrison is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Calvin Randall Harrison is being held without bond.
