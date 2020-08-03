72 hours of violence in Jackson sees 13 shot, 4 killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirteen people were shot and four people were killed in the 72-hour period of July 31 to August 2 in Jackson.
The first shooting occurred Friday, July 31, in the 700 block of Erie Street just after 7:30 a.m. when police found a man dead inside of his vehicle. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Christian Dyre, 20, has since been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Demarkis Kelly, 21. The incident is believed to have stemmed from an argument.
The next shooting happened later in the day Friday on Williamson Avenue. A man and woman arrived at a hospital suffering gunshot wounds after an unknown man fired shots at their vehicle and then fled the scene.
The man and woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
At 4 a.m. Saturday, another man and woman were shot while walking in the area of Terry Road near Highway 80 West. Both victims were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
There are no suspects or motives in the shooting.
A shooting would occur six hours later in the 6100 block of Brown Street when a man was allegedly shot multiple times by Reshard Washington, 26, following a fight between the two.
Washington has been charged with aggravated assault. The victim remains in serious but stable condition.
Around 2 p.m., a man and woman arrived at the hospital after the vehicle they were riding in was shot into on Arbor Drive. Police said one was shot in the arm; the other being grazed in the head.
Thirty minutes later, a man was shot multiple times while washing his car in the 100 block of East Northside Drive. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. He has been identified at 26-year-old Byron Jones. There are no suspects in his death.
The next shooting would happen Sunday evening in the 2100 block of Munsey Drive when a man was left in critical condition after a possible burglary. The suspect fled the scene and has not been captured.
Around the same time, a man was shot and killed as he sat in his vehicle in an area off Northside Drive near Watkins Drive. There is no suspect or motive at this time.
The last shooting would happen around 11 p.m. when a mother and her daughter were shot and killed at their home in the 1500 block of David Drive. The suspect in the killing of Bobbie Ann Bright, 58, and M’Tisha Jackson, 32, is Markeith Jackson, 34, who was arrested on the scene and is charged with two counts of murder.
Jackson is the son of Bright and the brother of Jackson. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
