Gov. Reeves expected to issue executive order on schools Tuesday

Gov. Tate Reeves sports a "Mississippi Strong" face mask following his coronavirus news briefing in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Reeves and other state officials provided reporters an update on the coronavirus and the state's ongoing strategy to limit transmission. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Lindsay Knowles | August 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 10:12 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Reeves is expected to announce a new executive order regarding schools Tuesday during a press conference.

In a Facebook post posted Monday night, the governor said he has been reviewing school reopening plans for every district in the state.

While Reeves maintains that “local school districts are still the best-equipped entities to manage the details of local school decisions,” he said there is a public health concern about community spread as children return to school.

Read the governor’s full post on tomorrow’s announcement below:

I spent the last three days reading 598 pages of school reopening plans. Every letter of them. I’ve been studying the...

Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, August 3, 2020

The governor’s press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live on WLOX and on the WLOX News app.

