Geyser Falls to remain closed through Summer 2020

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - Geyser Falls will remain closed through the rest of the summer.
The 23-acre water park, located in Choctaw, Mississippi, says it has made the decision “out of an abundance of caution over COVID-19 concerns.”
If you purchased a season pass for this summer, the pass will remain valid in 2021 as well.
You can also call the water park if you would wish to receive a refund.
Pearl River Resort, which is also owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, announced Friday that two of its casinos, Bok Homa Casino and Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, will reopen later this month with sanitation protocols.
The casinos had been closed for four months due to the pandemic.
