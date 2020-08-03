First Alert Forecast: pleasant start to August

MONDAY: While a few patches of fog will be possible to start off your day, expect, generally mostly to partly sunny skies, seasonable highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and a few spotty downpours. Most downpours that flare up will fizzle out quickly after sunset. Lows will slip into the 60s to near 70° overnight.
TUESDAY: Amid drier air moving into the region, expect a bright day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances will remain near a minimum, though a stray pop-up shower can’t be ruled out. Clear skies and calm winds overnight will allow for temperatures to drop into the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will generally hold firm over the region through the week ahead, featuring highs near normal Wednesday and Thursday, trending warmer as moisture begins to return by the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will remain at a minimum through much of the next 7 days.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Isaías is trying to get its act together again, with a last ditch effort to strengthen back to hurricane status. The storm will continue trek northward, hugging the southeast coastline, causing occasional squalls and surf issues today, accelerating towards a landfall along the Carolina coast by early Tuesday morning and moving toward New England through mid-week. Also, another wave could develop east of the Lesser Antilles this week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
