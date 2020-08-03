Demarkis Kelly, 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Demarkis Kelly, a 21-year-old man, died Friday, July 31, 2020, after a shooting that morning, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said police found Kelly dead inside his vehicle in the 700 block of Erie Street.
Investigators say Kelly had been shot multiple times.
Three days later, 20-year-old Christian Dyre surrendered himself to authorities.
Dyre has since been charged with murder.
Holmes said the shooting likely stemmed from an argument between the two men.
