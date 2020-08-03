City of Jackson welcomes its only black-owned coffee shop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Opening a business is not easy, especially during this pandemic, but one woman is up for the challenge.
Kenya MomPremier said the idea to open Green Bean, a coffee shop and juice bar in Jackson, started with a drive around the city.
MomPremier and her husband were visiting family in the metro at the time.
“I looked over at my husband. We’re in the car and I was just like ‘Do you see what I see?’ And he’s just like no because he’s not from Jackson. He doesn’t know. This place has changed. It’s growing. There’s more businesses here. You see the foot traffic is changing and I said, I want to be a part of this growth,” said MomPremier.
MomPremier is a Jackson State Alumna.
She said opening the business was a challenge; the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down her plans.
Her coffee and juicing equipment arrived two months late, along with other problems.
“I live in Dallas. So I was traveling back and forth from Dallas to Jackson. I planned to fly. That was the original plan, but we could not fly because of COVID-19 and we had to drive. That increased the amount of money that we allocated specifically for getting back and forth,” said MomPremier.
It has been two weeks since her grand opening, and Mompremier is excited to be in business in the capital city.
She said she was unaware that Green Bean is the only black-owned coffee shop in Jackson.
“We want to see more black-owned businesses women-owned businesses is something that we’re craving and I also think we acknowledge it because we want other people to see this can be done. It has been done and that means it can be done again,” said MomPremier.
MomPremier said it just the beginning for the little shop but she’s eager for Green Bean to grow.
“I’ve actually had developers to reach out to me one and they want a Green Bean where they are. I wasn’t expecting that,” said MomPremier.
