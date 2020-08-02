Tougaloo delays students’ return to campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tougaloo College has delayed students’ return to campus for the upcoming school year.
In-person learning and other campus activities were set to begin August 6th but now it’s being pushed to the first week of September. However, classes will begin virtually Thursday, August 6.
The president posted on social media that she became concerned after the steady rise of coronavirus cases and Mississippi having the highest positivity rate.
“We understand that this is a very sudden and inconvenient change, and we are working closely with the SGA to meet student needs. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during these unprecedented times.”
The president says student fees will be adjusted by the delay.
