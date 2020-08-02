Miss. Teachers Unite rally at governor’s mansion to delay school start

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Teachers with Mississippi Teachers Unite rallied at Governor Tate Reeves’ mansion on Saturday.
Esther Newell believes all school districts should delay their reopenings until September because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“The immoral idea of allowing our school to reopen in a global pandemic in these underfunded schools is unacceptable,” Newell said.
After learning news of the first positive case found in a North Mississippi school district, Erica Jones says their message is urgent.
“The school district in North Mississippi showed us it is not yet safe to do,” Jones said. “So we are asking the governor as well as doctor Wright to make a stand. "
These teachers believe virtual and distance learning is the safest option during this pandemic.
But poor internet access and lack of childcare are issues that some parents could come across with distance learning.
Max Vanlandingham says would like funds from the CARES Act help improve those issues for families this school year.
“...we know exactly how much districts got but the problem with that is districts can hold on to this money until September of 2022. That makes no sense,” Vanlandingham said. “If that money is to help our kids get to school safely, then why is that money not being used now?”
Governor Tate Reeves has been adamant that schools should reopen. He says the American Pediatric Society believes keeping students out of school could lead to a greater risk of death.
He currently is reviewing the school district’s reopening plans this weekend.
