First Alert Weather: Get ready for lower humidity

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are waking up this morning with a few areas of patchy fog across central Mississippi. Most of it should quickly mix out once the sunrises. We could see a few passing showers during the morning hours, but most spots will wake up dry with partly cloudy skies. We are expecting a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon, mainly south of the I-20 corridor. Expect heavy downpours along with the possibility of lightning and gusty winds at times. Coverage of rain today isn’t looking all that great for this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s in some spots. A cold front is still steady dropping south through the region and will start to bring in that drier air today that will carry into this upcoming work week making it feel more comfortable each afternoon and evening.
Rain chances for this next week will be close to zero or 20%, so we are looking at a fairly quiet week in terms of showers. High temperatures will also be slight cooler only making it to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Overnight temperatures will also be different from what we have seen. Lows will also be cooler with temperatures possibly dropping down to the mid 60′s some nights. Mostly sunny skies will be expected each day. Isaias still remains a tropical storm this morning and did not strengthen very much overnight like it was expected to be. The system is moving to the NW and coming in very close to contact with the east coast of Florida. Isaias will likely remain a Topical Storm for the next few days as it travels up the east coast this next week.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.