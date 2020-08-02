First Alert Weather: Get ready for lower humidity

Rain chances for this next week will be close to zero or 20%, so we are looking at a fairly quiet week in terms of showers. High temperatures will also be slight cooler only making it to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Overnight temperatures will also be different from what we have seen. Lows will also be cooler with temperatures possibly dropping down to the mid 60′s some nights. Mostly sunny skies will be expected each day. Isaias still remains a tropical storm this morning and did not strengthen very much overnight like it was expected to be. The system is moving to the NW and coming in very close to contact with the east coast of Florida. Isaias will likely remain a Topical Storm for the next few days as it travels up the east coast this next week.