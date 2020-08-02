First Alert Forecast: Lower humidity is expected this week

Since we are having lower humidity through the area, this will help limit rain chance for the week as well. Expect a small chance for a shower through the week, but rain chances are near or around 0%. Most sunny skies are expected pretty much each and every day. We will have mostly clear skies and light winds each night and this will help temperatures each night cool off slightly more than what we have recently seen. A few nights during this next work week will see temperatures in the mid 60′s. Towards the end of the week and next weekend, we will see temperatures start to increase possibly to the mid 90′s and the mugginess will likely return. Isaias still remains a tropical storm this evening and is already making impacts to Florida’s east coast. The system will continue on its northern track up the east coast throughout the week. We are also keeping an eye out on a disturbance at sea that has a medium chance of development in the next 2 to 5 days.