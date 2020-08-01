Man shot and killed while washing his vehicle on Northside Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed while washing his vehicle.
It happened Saturday afternoon on Northside Drive near State Street.
Police say that 26 year old Byron Jones was shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Investigators are interviewing possible witnesses.
If you have any information on this shooting, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355 TIPS (8477).
