First Alert Weather: Drier air is on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ww are certainly not seeing the shower and storm activity that we were tracking yesterday afternoon and evening, but some of us are waking up to a few showers down to the southwest. Light showers are moving into southwestern Mississippi this morning as they push towards the northeast. The remaining spots are currently dry with temperatures a bit cooler this morning in the the lower 70′s. Today, we are expecting temperatures to climb to the upper 80′s to around 90 degrees this afternoon. There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but they will mainly occur down to the south. We are not anticipating any severe weather for today just heavy rain at times along with some lightning. We have a cold front that yesterday’s storms were associated with that will slowly push across the region through the weekend and start of next week. Back behind this front is drier air that is expected to filter into the area bringing slightly more comfortable conditions for this upcoming week.
After today, we will likely see partly sunny to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for showers each day. Over night lows will also be slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s given the drier air, mostly clear skies, and light winds. Isaias still remains a hurricane this morning as it tracks northwestward. It will continue to move through the Bahamas this weekend up the eastern coast of Florida. It will continue on this northward track up the East Coast through the beginning of next week. We are now also tracking Tropical Depression Ten way off in the Atlantic that is anticipated to weaken through the day. A disturbance in the Atlantic has a 50% chance of formation through the next 5 days that we will also continue to monitor.
