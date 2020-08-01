First Alert Forecast: A nice evening is in store for us

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today has been fairly quiet compared to yesterday afternoon and evening. Some of us woke up to a few showers, mainly down to the south, that eventually fizzled out through the morning hours. Now, most spots are seeing lots of sunshine and dry conditions. There are just a couple of small downpours along the I-20 corridor, but other than those spotty showers everyone else is dry. Temperatures have also been slightly cooler with a high of 88 in Jackson this afternoon. A few more showers are possible through the evening, mainly along and south of I-20, but most spots will stay dry for the rest of Saturday. Tonight, we will be pretty calm and quiet with a low near 70 and partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will pretty much be a repeat of today with a high near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Once again, we could see a few scattered showers, but coverage looks pretty light on Sunday.