First Alert Forecast: A nice evening is in store for us

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today has been fairly quiet compared to yesterday afternoon and evening. Some of us woke up to a few showers, mainly down to the south, that eventually fizzled out through the morning hours. Now, most spots are seeing lots of sunshine and dry conditions. There are just a couple of small downpours along the I-20 corridor, but other than those spotty showers everyone else is dry. Temperatures have also been slightly cooler with a high of 88 in Jackson this afternoon. A few more showers are possible through the evening, mainly along and south of I-20, but most spots will stay dry for the rest of Saturday. Tonight, we will be pretty calm and quiet with a low near 70 and partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will pretty much be a repeat of today with a high near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Once again, we could see a few scattered showers, but coverage looks pretty light on Sunday.
Over the next week, drier air will push into the area making for slightly more comfortable conditions across the area. Rain chances are are expected to remain pretty low with possibly a 20% each day. Lots of sunshine will also be likely during the next work week. Isaias has weakened today and now is back to a Tropical Storm as it approaches the Florida east coast, but is forecast to regain strength back to a Category 1 Hurricane overnight into Sunday.
