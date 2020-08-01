Amite Co. School District delaying start of school to Sept.

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Amite County School District is holding off on re-opening their schools.
In a Facebook message the district says that they are using September 8th as their proposed start date. They are still waiting on approval from the school board.
District leaders will begin working on an updated 20-21 school calendar this week. It will be posted on the district’s website after approval.
School leaders believe this is the best decision for their district with the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 virus.
