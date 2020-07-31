No new trial for Mississippi man convicted of killing 8

Shayla Edwards, mother of Austin Edwards, speaks to the media, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia, Miss., following the sentencing of Willie Cory Godbolt, who murdered her son and nephew as well as six other people in 2017. Godbolt was sentenced to death on four capital murder charges and life for the remaining four murder charges. He was also sentenced for attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. (Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader via AP, Pool) (Source: Donna Campbell)