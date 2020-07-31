No new trial for Mississippi man convicted of killing 8

No new trial for Mississippi man convicted of killing 8
Defense attorney Alison Steiner, left, confers with her client, Willie Cory Godbolt, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, on Day 11 during the penalty phase of his capital murder trial at the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia, Miss. Godbolt, 37, is on trial, for the May 2017 shooting deaths of eight people in Brookhaven. (Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader via AP, Pool) (Source: Donna Campbell)
July 31, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 1:57 PM

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man convicted in the 2017 killings of eight people appeared in court this week and asked for a new trial.

A judge denied the request, saying he will issue a written ruling later. Willie Cory Godbolt was convicted in February of four counts of murder and four counts of capital murder.

He received a sentence of life in prison for each murder conviction and a death sentence for each capital murder conviction. The killings happened on Memorial Day weekend 2017 in Brookhaven and Bogue Chitto.

Among those killed were Godbolt’s mother-in-law and a deputy sheriff.

Shayla Edwards, mother of Austin Edwards, speaks to the media, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia, Miss., following the sentencing of Willie Cory Godbolt, who murdered her son and nephew as well as six other people in 2017. Godbolt was sentenced to death on four capital murder charges and life for the remaining four murder charges. He was also sentenced for attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. (Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader via AP, Pool)
Shayla Edwards, mother of Austin Edwards, speaks to the media, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia, Miss., following the sentencing of Willie Cory Godbolt, who murdered her son and nephew as well as six other people in 2017. Godbolt was sentenced to death on four capital murder charges and life for the remaining four murder charges. He was also sentenced for attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. (Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader via AP, Pool) (Source: Donna Campbell)