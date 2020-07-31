Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weekend will remain sunny, hot and muggy with scattered afternoon and evening showers. A weak cool front will sweep across the area early next week, bringing down the humidity and temperatures just a notch. Expect highs in the lower 90s this weekend and upper 80s next week. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Hurricane Isaias is nearing Florida and will move up the east coast this weekend and Florida. Also, a newly developed depression is forming in the far eastern Atlantic, but this is expected to turn out to sea this weekend and fall apart, known as Tropical depression 10. Another system is midway between Africa and the Caribbean. This will be watched.