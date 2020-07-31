First Alert Forecast: storm risk before humidity drop into early August

TROPICS: Hurricane Isaías will begin to pull away from Puerto Rico, but still have an impact with heavy rain bouts for the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The general path will take the storm north of the Greater Antilles, near the Turks and Caicos today, looking for an alleyway to cut north which could bring it very near to the south Florida coast and the Bahamas by Saturday. The likely turn will cause the storm to slow down as it turns north Saturday and Sunday, before accelerating – paralleling, even buffeting the eastern seaboard into early next week. Interests from Florida’s Atlantic Coast, through the Carolinas, mid-Atlantic and New England should take note that impacts could be felt, even if the storm’s core stays offshore.