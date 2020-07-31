First Alert Forecast: storm risk before humidity drop into early August

FRIDAY: A more typical, late July day is expected to round out the work week. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with a few pop-up storms possible as highs creep into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will remain elevated that could push ‘feels like’ numbers closer to 105°. Rain and storms may move in late Friday into early Saturday as a front slips into the region. A few of the storms could be strong and gusty in nature into the evening and overnight period. Lows will drop into the 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Our cold front will gradually slip southward through Saturday. The whole day is not expected to be a wash – but be on the lookout for storms developing as they could have heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The front will continue to trek southward, kicking off a few storms Sunday across south Mississippi – drier in other locations as drier air filters in.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Generally, a quiet period to start off August with near- to slightly below-average temperatures and lower humidity than what is typical of August in the wake of the front. A few pop-up storms could develop each day, but rain chances will remain lower through the first week of the month with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s; overnight in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TROPICS: Hurricane Isaías will begin to pull away from Puerto Rico, but still have an impact with heavy rain bouts for the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The general path will take the storm north of the Greater Antilles, near the Turks and Caicos today, looking for an alleyway to cut north which could bring it very near to the south Florida coast and the Bahamas by Saturday. The likely turn will cause the storm to slow down as it turns north Saturday and Sunday, before accelerating – paralleling, even buffeting the eastern seaboard into early next week. Interests from Florida’s Atlantic Coast, through the Carolinas, mid-Atlantic and New England should take note that impacts could be felt, even if the storm’s core stays offshore.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
