Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer dies

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes offered his sympathy in a statement, saying, “It is with great sorrow that we offer our deepest condolences to the family of Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer. Tommy was a fast friend and reliable colleague. His welcoming personality and upbeat approach in providing leadership to his community endeared him to many. Gone too soon, he will be missed on both a personal and professional level. May God rest his soul and bring peace and comfort to his family and friends.”