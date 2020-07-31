Back to School: How Central Miss. is handling the fall semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back to school has a new look this year. With COVID-19 cases rising, many school districts will institute distance learning into their schedule, while others make preparations to have students back in classrooms safely.
Here’s how the school districts in Central Mississippi are handling the Fall semester.
- Jackson Public Schools
JPS will begin school on August 12 with a fully virtual plan for the fall semester.
- Hinds County Schools
Hinds County will start back on August 10 with children in classrooms and virtual learning. Students between Pre-K and 8th grade will attend school five days per week, with reduced class sizes. Students in 9-12th grade will attend in-person on alternating days in order to reduce class sizes. Click here for more details.
- Madison County Schools
Madison County pushed back school opening until September 3. All students will begin with distance learning until September 14, when they will return to classrooms. Any student may choose to do virtual learning instead of returning to classrooms. Click here to learn more.
- Rankin County Schools
Rankin County begins school on August 10. Students have the choice between attending class in-person or learning virtually. Click here for more details.
- Canton Public Schools
Canton schools will go fully virtual until further notice. Their school year begins on August 17.
- Claiborne County Schools
Claiborne students will be fully virtual when school opens on August 17. beginning September 8, students who chose a hybrid schedule may return to classrooms. Click here for more details.
- Clinton Public Schools
The school year begins for K-6 students as a hybrid start from August 13-September 4. Students will be split into two groups and attend school in person every other day. All secondary students will begin the year virtually. Click here to see more.
- Pearl Public Schools
Pearl schools will begin with a staggered start on August 7 and 10. Students will be divided into smaller groups for in-person learning. If needed, the school will shift to a hybrid or virtual learning model. Click here to read their full plan.
- Vicksburg Warren Schools
Students will begin school on August 7. They’ll have the choice between in-person or virtual learning. Click here to read their plan.
- Scott County Schools
Scott Cuunty will begin with a staggered schedule on August 6, with all students returning to campus by August 17. Students will have the choice between in-person learning and virtual. Click here to read more.
- Yazoo County Schools
Students will begin school on August 25. Pre-K through 5th grade will go to school Tuesday through Friday as normal, while 6-12 students will be divided into groups and attend school in-person two days per week each. Students may also opt for the virtual learning option. Click here to read their plan.
- Copiah County Schools
Copiah County students begin class on August 17. Classes will be done with a hybrid model, with alternating schedules to limit the amount in classrooms. A virtual option is also available for any student. Click here to read more.
- Simpson County Schools
School starts on August 10 with a hybrid start. Students will be split into two groups and attend classes in=person two days per week. Fridays are reserved for intervention and remediation students. A virtual option is also available. Click here to read their full plan.
- South Delta School District
School begins on September 3 with a hybrid schedule. Students will be split into two groups and attend school in-person two days per week. Fridays will be done virtually. Click here to read more.
- Leake County Schools
Class is scheduled to begin in-person on September 8.
- Smith County Schools
Students are scheduled to return on August 7. Kindergartners will begin on August 17. Click here to read their safety plan.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.