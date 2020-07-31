Attala County man arrested, charged for mother’s death

ATTALA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Attala County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
Sheriff Tim Nail said deputies were called to a home on Attala Road in Sallis for a disturbance on Wednesday night.
Polyanna McMillan was injured in the incident. She was transported to UMMC in Jackson where she died on Thursday.
McMillan’s son 50-year-old John McMillan has been arrested and charged with second-degree in her murder, according to Sheriff Nail.
John McMillan has had his initial court appearance and was given a $250,000 bond. He is being held in the Leake County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
