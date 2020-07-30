Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Moss Point man killed in officer-involved shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A lawsuit has been filed by the family of Moss Point man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Keena Sims has filed a wrongful death lawsuit for her son Toussaint Diamon Sims, who was killed on Aug. 8, 2019, in Moss Point.
The suit names the City of Moss Point, Moss Point Police Department, Police Chief Brandon Ashley and Officer Lancen Shipman as defendants.
Shipman was the officer who fired at Sims.
Police were pursuing Sims, who had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants, after he was spotted at a Pascagoula gas station but fled.
The chase ended in Moss Point, where Sims left his care and started running. Twelve seconds after the foot chase began, Sims was shot in a residential area and fell over a fence.
A grand jury ultimately determined that the shooting was justified and that the officer would not face any criminal charges, stating in their report that Sims had six outstanding warrants, was in the process of fleeing law enforcement, and had a firearm with an extended magazine in his hands.
Moss Point-Jackson County NAACP President Curley Clark asked for the FBI to review for possible federal Civil Rights violations. He confirmed to WLOX News Now that the investigation is still ongoing.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
