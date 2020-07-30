Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Isaias is located over the Dominican Republic. It is expected to transition further north tonight, which will allow it to possibly strengthen into a category 1 hurricane as it enters The Bahamas Friday and this weekend. The forecast track has shifted eastward, taking it farther away from Florida. There is a disturbance farther out in the eastern Atlantic that may turn into a tropical system next week. We can expect highs to remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s through early next week, but with minimal rain chances. Each day looks to be partly sunny. Drier and somewhat cooler weather is possible next week with morning lows near 70 degrees. South wind at 5mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Friday. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:15am and the sunset is 7:58pm.