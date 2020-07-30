Radio host responds to claims from Hinds Co. Supervisor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Edwards, a local radio talk show host also known as the Cipher, is responding to allegations made by Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie.
Edwards faces charges of: three counts of simple assault, stalking, obscene electronic communication and cyberstalking, which is a felony.
Archie claims Edwards said he wanted to execute him during one of his broadcasts. Edwards actually said he wanted to “execute Archie with information.”
Edwards as Cipher maintains on his show that he exposes corruption and holds others accountable by presenting information to the public. During an explosive press conference earlier this week, Archie said the claims Edwards was making were false, including that Archie is a convicted felon.
Edwards posted on Facebook a court document that shows a David Archie with a sexual battery charge and guilty plea--but a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed that was a different man named David Archie in that case.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.