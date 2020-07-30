Pharmacy board reverses ban on hydroxychloroquine, will allow for use in COVID-19 treatments after Gov. DeWine’s request

Pharmacy board reverses ban on hydroxychloroquine, will allow for use in COVID-19 treatments after Gov. DeWine’s request
File photo (Source: David J. Phillip)
By Chris Anderson | July 30, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 9:47 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours after the policy was amended, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy reversed a ban on the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment to coronavirus infections.

The change from Wednesday comes following a request from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, asking the pharmacy board to reverse the ban.

As a result of the feedback received by the medical and patient community and at the request of Governor DeWine, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has withdrawn proposed rule 4729:5-5-21 of the Administrative Code. Therefore, prohibitions on the prescribing of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in Ohio for the treatment of COVID-19 will not take effect at this time.

This will allow the Board to reexamine the issue with the assistance of the State Medical Board of Ohio, clinical experts, and other stakeholders to determine appropriate next steps.

The governor said his perspective was based on recommendations from Dr. Steven Hahn, the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Hahn said prescribing hydroxychloroquine should be a decision made between a doctor and a patient.

The drug was touted by President Donald Trump, who said he took the medication without experiencing side effects, but other studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective in treating COVID-19.

Gov. DeWine will address Ohioans with the latest COVID-19 information on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.