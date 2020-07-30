Pass Christian teachers given safety kits full of PPE, sanitizer, wipes, and more

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - In Pass Christian, they are doing everything they can to start the school year safely. One way they are doing that is by providing teachers with all the supplies needed to make sure they stay safe.
On Wednesday, the schools worked together to prepare 179 back to school kits for every teacher in the district.
“After speaking with teachers and what they felt they need, we put a package together for each one of our teachers,” said Pass Christian Assistant Superintendent Michael Lindsey. “So on that first day, we’ll be able to give them all the PPE they will need for the school year.”
The kits include hand sanitizer, surface disinfectant, wipes, aerosol disinfectant, some gloves and masks for teachers and students.
“We’re also going to put those student masks in there also because we purchased masks for students and teachers,” Lindsey said. “We want to make sure that when they come in there on that first day, they know that we’ve done everything that we need to do to make sure it’s safe as possible.”
In addition to the teacher’s safety kits, there are extra hand sanitizer stations around the campus, as well as plenty of signs and safer water fountains. Everything is geared to making it as safe and normal a return to school as possible.
“We think it is important for the kids to be back, especially for the social, emotional, and of course the educational (benefits) and our teachers are excited to be back,” said Lindsey.
Pass Christian will begin welcoming students back on August 5th, 6th and 7th with orientation sessions. Full classes for online and in-person learning begins August 10.
To view the district’s full back to school plan, as well as those for other districts in South Mississippi, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.